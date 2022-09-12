The Sunrise star couldn't hold back his emotions following the birth of his baby girl. Instagram

Upon Margot's arrival, Sam congratulated his girlfriend, Rebecca, on her amazing job bringing a baby into the world and called her a 'warrior'.

"It's a girl 💖 Margot Grace McMillan," he announced alongside a family photo with Jess and baby Margot.

"This is a love I never even knew existed. I'm overwhelmed & still processing it all right now. My girls. Wow."

"I'm overwhelmed & still processing it all right now. My girls. Wow." Instagram

"@rebeccajames_stylist was (& is) a warrior. I will never forget what she endured over the past 9 months, & particularly the past few days for our little family. Unbelievable strength. What a woman 🙌🏼 There will be a separate post about that soon," Sam continued.

"In the meantime I just want to say a heartfelt thanks to @drmorris_sydneymotherandbaby (the rock star of the delivery ward) & team. I'm the happiest man on the planet right now 🌎 if anyone needs me, my schedule for the next little while will be, looking in awe at Bec, looking in awe at Margot, crying & repeat 🤷🏽♂️ I'm a Dad! #MacDaddy"

Sam has been patiently waiting for his proud dad moment since the pair announced Rebecca's pregnancy in April. While Sam looked excited to be a parent, Rebecca looked shocked.

The pair announced they were expecting back in April. Instagram

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.