Shortly after the announcement, Sam shared a compilation video of the moment they shared the news with their family and friends.

TV vet Dr Chris Brown was also featured in the announcement, and the shock of the news was written all over his face.

“The split second we showed @drchrisbrown the scan on FaceTime,” Sam wrote. “Clearly my friends have complete faith & confidence in my ability to be a dad.”

The baby news comes after the couple bought a house and moved in together in October last year, after having spent most of their relationship in different states due to the pandemic.

“We bought a bloody house! In Sydney!” Sam said at the time. “Already drinking our way through the pain as we calculate the stamp duty.”

The pair went public with their relationship back in March of that same year, after the TV personality penned a detailed Instagram post and revealed how they met.

At the time, Sam explained they were introduced on Instagram in 2020 via a mutual friend, but couldn’t meet in person until months afterwards due to travel restrictions.

“Here’s where it gets cool. We very quickly struck up a great friendship. Insta chats, phone calls, Friday zoom drinks, we spoke every single day for almost 6 months!” Sam said.

“So when restrictions eased late last year, we could finally meet in person. By this stage I felt like I knew everything about her...except if she was interested in being more than friends.”

