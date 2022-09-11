Sam couldn't look happier to be a dad. Instagram

Sam continued: "In the meantime I just want to say a heartfelt thanks to @drmorris_sydneymotherandbaby (the rock star of the delivery ward) & team. I’m the happiest man on the planet right now 🌎 if anyone needs me, my schedule for the next little while will be; looking in awe at Bec, looking in awe at Margot, crying & repeat 🤷🏽‍♂️."

Sam announced he and Rebecca were proud parents-to-be back in April, sharing a hilarious photo to his Instagram Grid.

“Wowsers!” he captioned a shot of himself and Bec, who was holding up a photo of Sam’s face on her phone against her protruding baby bump, wearing a worried expression.

The couple announced they were expecting in early 2022. Instagram

“Mini Mac coming soon & Bec just can’t wipe the joy off her face,” he wrote.

Since then, Sam has been experimenting with all kinds of parenting content while waiting for the bub to arrive.

He shared a video of himself attending a pre-natal class on Zoom, including some of the more intense things he learned.

“Might skip dinner tonight,” he wrote at the end.

Adorably though, he gifted Bec a giant cheesymite scroll from Baker’s Delight, which has been her main craving al throughout her pregnancy.

Bec was beaming before the bub arrived. Instagram

Sam and Bec got together in 2021 after being introduced on Instagram by a mutual friend.

“We very struck up a great friendship. Insta chats, phone calls, Friday Zoom drinks, we spoke every single day for almost six months,” Sam wrote on Instagram.

“So when restrictions eased late last year, we could finally meet in person. By this stage I felt like I knew everything about her...except if she was interested in being more than friends 🤷🏽‍♂️.

“Eventually, over a few Harry Potter marathons & a glass or two of Zonzo, we discovered we were both feeling exactly the same. We were just so cautious about ruining the friendship."

He continued: “Bec is obviously super driven and taking on the world. But it was her calmness & kindness that I was drawn to (& the fact she’s a 17/10). She makes me so happy & I’m absolutely delighted to share her with you guys.”

Since striking up their relationship, Bec has moved to Sydney to live with Sam, and the pair have bought a property together.

While we’re yet to hear wedding bells for the two, we’re sure that’s next on the agenda.

Congratulations to Sam and Bec!