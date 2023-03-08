Instagram

The pair first announced their pregnancy in late 2022, with the original Instagram post flooded with well wishes from famous friends, as well as almost 70,000 likes.

"So happy for you my sweet! You deserve all the love and happiness!" wrote fellow Bachelorette Angie Kent.

Ada Nicodemou chimed in: "The best news! Congratulations to both of you, what a blessing."

But it hasn’t all be sunshine and rainbows for Sam, who opened up about how tough pregnancy has been for her mentally on her website.

"I have to admit, the first trimester was incredibly difficult for me, mentally and physically. I wasn’t prepared for how taxing pregnancy would be on my mental health," she wrote.

"Once the symptoms kicked in (around six weeks) my mental health quickly deteriorated."

Sam experienced brutal morning sickness and was "bedridden" for two months as she tried to manage the pregnancy symptoms, which forced her to stop working much sooner than expected.

Sam Frost surprised fans with the huge news she had gotten engaged to boyfriend Jordie Hansen after just five months of dating in early 2022, showing off her stunning ring.

Announcing the exciting milestone on her podcast, Sam confessed Jordie actually popped the question back in May while on a trip to the Northern Territory together.

"It is a very important time of our lives, we recently got engaged and to celebrate we thought we would go on a 14-day road trip," she revealed.

