As former Home and Away star Sam Frost creeps closer to her due date, she revealed that she recently took a trip to the hospital which caused the star and her fiance ‘stress’. Instagram

Sam also opened up about seeing a psychologist and said she ended up booking into a private practice to see a psychologist, instead of using the public health system.

“Kicked off the week meeting a fabulous psychologist — I ended up just booking care myself at a private practice”, she said in the same post.

The update follows a ‘funny’ video of Sam showing how different daily tasks can be when you’re pregnant.

WATCH: Sam Frost takes a stumble while shooting scene for Home & Away

She wrote, “Don’t be fooled by glamorous photos of flawless women, smiling in the sunset, holding their baby bumps in magical flowing dresses…here’s a little dose of reality”.

The video shows Sam sneezing while crossing her legs, brushing her teeth before vomiting and then spending longer than average getting comfortable before reaching for the remote.

Her friends were quick to comment with Rove McManus saying “its funny cos its true”, and Survivor star Brooke Jowett commented, “can relate and not even pregnant”.