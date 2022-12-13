The star also shared some extra snaps with the caption, “Adventures with my love/my best friend Jordie Hansen. So happy”. Instagram

Fans were quick to comment on the posts to give compliments to Sam.

One fan commented, “Absolutely beautiful and such a beautiful bump you have”.

“You look beautiful Sam, just how a pregnant woman should look. Absolutely glowing”, another added.

A third added, “Woah Mumma look at you. You look amazing”.

Both Sam and Jordie took to Instagram in September to share the baby news - posting identical images on their account. Not long afterwards, the couple shared they were expected a boy.

"There is a tiny human coming soon…everyone act surprised when he inevitably inherits his parent's odd sense of humour," Sam began her caption.

"We don't take ourselves or life too seriously, and we're hoping to teach our tiny one the same values we share… the importance of being unapologetically yourself, always finding the fun and humour in all the small things, and that being kind, loving and empathetic is a superpower."

"Thank you to all our beautiful friends and family who have supported us during this time, you're all excellent secret keepers."

