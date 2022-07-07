Sam Frost is engaged! Instagram

Sam responded: "I said 'pretty much anytime from now'"

Jordie said he then made a spur-of-the-moment decision to propose later that afternoon!

"As we were sitting there I was quickly looking up on [Google] Maps going, 'Alright how long do I have before sunset?' Because I know we're heading for The Breakaways right near Coober Pedy, I know that The Breakaways are a beautiful spot for sunset, we've got eight and a half hours, Sambo's got to drink that coffee real quick!" he said.

Sam revealed she had no inkling her boyfriend-of-five-months was about to propose.

"Him rushing me out of Yulara was no surprise for me because he's always busy and on to the next thing. I was just like 'Mate relax, let me finish my coffee!' He was twitching and fanging to get there but that's just Jordie," she said.

In March, Sam revealed to radio duo Fitzy and Wippa that she had struck up a romance with Jordie. Instagram

Sam and Jordie managed to keep their engagement a secret for more than a month. However, the pair heavily documented their romantic outback getaway.

The former Home and Away star took to Instagram to thank Jordie for taking her on the "adventure of a lifetime".

"I loved listening and learning. Your soul and deep connection to the land and community is truly beautiful. Feeling very honoured to do this trip with you," she penned.

Jordie made an equally gushing post about Sam and their time on the road.

"I'm so grateful to have been given the opportunity to not only share this adventure with her but also share life with her. Everyday with her is an adventure and an exploration to see just how much juice we can suck out of life," he penned.

Jordie proposed at Uluru. Instagram

In March, Sam revealed to radio duo Fitzy and Wippa that she had struck up a romance with Jordie - who just happened to be her little brother Alex's friend and Survivor co-star.

"When I bailed my brother up and I was like 'oi is he single or what?' and then he was like 'ah don't be weird.' He's like 'you're so embarrassing!'" Sam revealed.

"He's younger. I'm a little cougar you know."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

Ready for your own fairytale love story? For a limited time, enjoy 20% OFF an eHarmony subscription! Offer ends Aug 31, 2022.