It took nine years for Will to pop the question. Getty

Prince William & Kate Middleton

The reunited lovebirds were on holiday with friends in Kenya when William popped the question to his patient then-girlfriend of nine years.

A month later they announced their engagement – and the future king revealed he’d been planning the proposal for some time.

William admitted he’d been carrying Kate’s sparkler around in his backpack for three weeks before deciding on the perfect moment and venue: at the Rutundu Log Cabins.

Ten years on from that happy moment, William revealed, “When deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee”.

Harry got down on one knee after the couple had enjoyed some roasted chook. Getty

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

After announcing his engagement to Meghan in November 2017, Harry revealed the magic moment took place at their home in Kensington Palace on a Sunday night as they roasted a chook.

Meghan revealed Harry’s proposal was “just an amazing surprise”. “It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.”

Harry said, “It was a really nice moment, and I think I managed to catch her by surprise as well.”

In the book Finding Freedom, though, it’s claimed he popped the question months earlier in Kenya.

Eugenie was reduced to tears by Jack's sweet proposal. Getty

Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and her beau Jack had been together for seven years when he popped the big question on New Year’s Day 2018 while they were holidaying in Nicaragua.

Eugenie later revealed that she was reduced to tears of joy during what was an “incredible moment”.

But going against tradition, Eugenie wasn’t presented with an engagement ring just at that moment. Jack had already found the pink sapphire that would be at the centre of the betrothal bling – but wanted his fiancée’s help with the design.

Jack later explained, “I went and found an amazing padparadscha sapphire but then didn’t want to do anything until Eugenie had signed off on it.”

Pragmatic and considerate, if not traditional!

Frederik proposed to Mary with a ring inspired by the Danish flag. Getty

Prince Frederik & Princess Mary

The Danish royal whisked his Australian girlfriend off to Rome for his romantic proposal.

Frederik had picked an engagement ring which boasted an emerald-cut diamond flanked by rubies, which he chose especially to represent the colours of the Danish flag.

“It just worked perfectly,” the Crown Prince later revealed. “Not just because I wanted to go down on my knee but I did; it’s the right way to do it.

“And then I just said, ‘You cannot say no, you must not say no, you’ll have to say yes.’

“And then she said yes and it was beautiful and happy. We were happy and just the two of us.”

Aww, love in the Eternal City…

Carl and Sofia's proposal was the most low-key of all the royals'. Getty

Prince Carl Philip & Princess Sofia

The Swedish prince’s 2014 early morning proposal to his reality TV star girlfriend of four years was low-key by royal standards.

Carl Philip revealed as they announced the news, “I woke up several times the night before, I do not know if Sofia noticed. I wanted it to be a surprise.”

Sofia added, “He did manage to surprise me, but I did think he was strangely refreshed that morning”.

The ring was a round diamond set in a ring of smaller diamonds, and it now sits alongside the diamond-encrusted wedding ring Sofia received when the couple married in Stockholm in June 2015.

