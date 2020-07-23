The wedding was the event of the year. Getty

While two years have now passed, Troian has recently reflected on the wedding while speaking to the Daily Telegraph and revealed she had “extreme anxiety” about her invite for two reasons.

“One, because I was trying to conceal the fact that I was five months pregnant,” she recalled.

“I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed.

The second reason is a little more surprising.

“I also had extreme anxiety about … what are they called? Those hat things?” she asked in reference to fascinators.



Troian was daunted by the headpiece and what type of message the wrong choice would send.

“They look ridiculous unless you’re in the 1930s. You could get one that is an absolute piece of art, but then are you being too vain and trying to call too much attention to yourself? Or if you get a fascinator that’s very small, are you not going for tradition?”

“I’d never needed a fascinator in my life, and here I was trying to walk this tightrope of ‘don’t go too big, don’t go too small.’ It was a nightmare.”

With a little (or a lot) of help from Australian stylist, Annabelle Harron, Troian found the perfect match to her Sophia Webster dress.

And, luckily for the new parents, her chic ensemble also managed to conceal her growing baby bump.

Troian and Patrick managed to keep the news about their bundle of joy a secret until August that year, and in October joyfully welcomed their first child, Aurora.