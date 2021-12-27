Sam has played Jasmine on Home and Away since 2017. Instagram

With sources revealing that Sam intends to relocate from Sydney back to Melbourne to be nearer her family, it’s also been suggested that the star is ditching the cameras for good.

“Those around her believe she’s going to throw in the towel with acting. Sam sort of fell into it ... it’s not a massive passion,” the insider explains, adding it’s likely Sam will move into the “health and wellbeing” sector.

Already Sam has confirmed she’s publishing a memoir that focuses on her personal experiences with mental health.

Sam filmed her final scenes for Home and Away on December 17. Seven

The “raw, honest and real tome”, titled Believe, has been co-written with Sam’s sister, Kristine Ross.

“Whether it’s more books, a podcast, even public speaking – what really motivates Sam is helping others,” tells a source.

Over the years, Sam has remained refreshingly honest about her issues with anxiety and depression. She has also worked hard to inform and hold safe spaces for her social media followers.

Sam’s memoir is due for release in 2022. Instagram

Sam’s resignation comes after she voiced her views on the COVID vaccination. She was slammed for describing ongoing restrictions for the unvaccinated as “segregation”.

As Channel 7 required all cast to be double-vaccinated by January 10, Sam said she would be “written out temporarily” as she had a medical procedure booked for January that meant she would not be “fully vaxxed” until February 2022.

However, she’s since decided to turn that hiatus into a permanent departure.