Sam believes she would be cancelled by now if she stayed on TV. Instagram

Sam speculated that even though she would never have said anything too controversial, it wouldn't have fit with the times.

"I shouldn't say got away with because they weren't outrageous, they were perhaps just not popular or conservative so they would be shouted down now," she said.

As it was fitting for an interview with the Today show host, who infamously turned up to set drunk after a big night at the Logies, Sam revealed she had also turned up to work after a few drinks.

"I mean, hello, we've all been on air drunk," she said.

The 45-year-old told Karl about the time she'd had a few at a "lunch" before reporting outside Buckingham Palace for the Queen's jubilee.

"They were perhaps just not popular or conservative so they would be shouted down now." Getty

She made a point to emphasize that, unlike the Today host, no one had a clue.

"I was sneaky, I didn't get written up in the papers – nobody knew," she asserted.

In May, Lisa Wilkinson reflected on Karl's drunk moment 13 years later while appearing on Gus Worland's Not An Overnight Success podcast.

"Without looking at Karl, each of us could tell who was going to speak now," the 62-year-old said. "We could just feel each other in our peripheral vision and I could feel that he was breathing in."

Karl and Lisa recently reunited for a TV WEEK Logies event. Getty

The Project host went on to recall Karl slurring the words "good morning to you".

Laughing, she said: "My first thought was, 'is he still on his way up the mountain or are we coming down the other side now? Or are we sitting on The Summit?' I had no clue."

"And it was only through him sadly continuing to try to talk that I could get a reading on where he was. And I think quite literally at that point, we were just a couple of metres from The Summit, and then for the rest of the three-and-a-half hours, we were coming down the other side."

Lisa also described Karl as "very funny that morning".

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.