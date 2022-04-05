Sam Armytage has hit back at an Instagram troll. Getty

"Dear Sir, thx for taking the time to message me," the presenter wrote. "But I haven't been part of the show for over 13 months (obvs. you've been watching closely) & in that time, have enjoyed a bit of peace and quiet from anonymous fools like you. Have a great week. Sam

"PS. Your intelligence shines through in your wonderful grammar. And first class prose."

The response was met with plenty of support from the Sunrise alum's fans.

Sam's reply. Instagram

"You go Sam👏👏 I do miss your happy face Sam on Sunrise," one dedicated follower wrote.

"Well said Sam what a toss! If it’s any consolation I miss your beautiful smiley face each morning 😍," another added.

"Talk about leading with your chin!!! Love it Sam!" a third penned.

Edwina (right) shared a sweet selfie of herself and Sam. Instagram

An emotional Sam announced her departure from Sunrise back in March 2021 after eight years on the breakfast show.

Sam told viewers: "The time has come for the sun to set on my time at Sunrise. I have always been brave and fearless in my career and this decision is no different," she said.

"I want to take a break and find some peace and calm. I go out of this job at a time of my own choosing and on top of the ratings, which not many people on television can say they do."

She ended her statement: "I cannot thank you all enough for having me in your lounge rooms all these years."