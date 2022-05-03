Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson used to co-host The Today Show. Nine

Laughing, she said: "My first thought was, 'is he still on his way up the mountain or are we coming down the other side now? Or are we sitting on The Summit?' I had no clue."

"And it was only through him sadly continuing to try to talk that I could get a reading on where he was. And I think quite literally at that point, we were just a couple of metres from The Summit, and then for the rest of the three-and-a-half hours, we were coming down the other side."

Lisa also described Karl as "very funny that morning".

Karl appeared on the morning show "still drunk" after the 2009 TV WEEK Logies. Nine

In September 2021, while appearing on The Hundred with Andy Lee, Karl confirmed that he was "still drunk" when arriving to The Today Show that day.

"Back in 2009, I showed up to work allegedly a little tipsy after a big night at the Logies. Do you think less of me after this?" the presenter asked the panel of 100 Australians.

At this point, comedian Tom Walker chimed in to say "there's nothing more charming than doing a job badly. It's good! Turning up hungover to do your job…".

Karl soon interjected to say: "Just to pick you on one point, I was not hungover. I was still drunk."

Back in 2009, Karl apologised for the Today appearance.

"I guess the first thing I have to say is that yes, it was a very big Logies night, probably too big," the presenter said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I didn't feel drunk when I woke up the next morning otherwise I would not have gone on-air. I like to think that I'm professional enough to have made that decision.

"But clearly from the vision that I have seen, I wasn't at my best and what I want to do is apologise to anyone out there who may have, um, you know, been offended by my behaviour on Monday morning.

"So, humble apologies to you all."

Lisa then added that she "was not at all offended" by Karl's behaviour.