Lisa wrote about the 10 years she worked with Karl on Today in her recent memoir. Getty

“Karl was amazing – he just walked up like nothing has happened in the five years since Lisa’s split from Nine,” a well-placed insider reveals.

“There was a collective sigh of relief from everyone in the room who’d been anticipating an icy reaction between the pair, especially from Lisa. But she seemed the most relaxed she’s been in years.

“Karl is the sort of bloke who hates grudges, and this was the perfect place to bury the hatchet – surrounded by their peers. There’s no time for bad blood in this industry, and Lisa looked quietly relieved that finally they can both move on.”

What fallout? The pair were pictured chatting amicably. Getty

Karl, 47, and Lisa, 62, chatted about everything except the chapters she penned in her tell-all book about him.

That aside, both had plenty of other reasons to smile with Karl’s second nomination for the coveted Gold Logie announced, while Lisa, who is now at Network Ten, is up for Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report for The Project.

“When it comes to fallouts, Karl’s always been the one to wipe the slate clean – life is too short for that nonsense.”