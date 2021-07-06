Sam and KAK are putting feud rumours to bed. Instagram

KAK herself shared the memory to her own story.

Earlier in the week, a production source told New Idea that both Sam and KAK have been short-listed for the same project.

“On paper, Kerri-Anne is a natural choice to return as host, but Sam’s stylish stilettos have been thrown into the ring," the source said. "Sam is off contract, and a rival like Nine scooping her up would be genius.

“Nine sees Sam as the next generation of presenters, who can engage audiences with her shenanigans but also ask tough questions of politicians.”

Natalie Barr (second from right) replaced Samantha Armytage (second from left) on Sunrise. Getty

Potential vying for the same gig aside, it seems there is no bad blood between the two. Though, the same can't be said for Sam and her Sunrise replacement Natalie Barr, 53.

After Sam tweeted that Nat had "wanted the job (Sunrise co-host) forever" and simply needed to "get on & enjoy it", a source told New Idea that Nat was "shocked and saddened" over Sam's comments.

“She is gutted and has no idea why the snarkiness continues, even though Sam has been gone for months.”

WATCH: Sam Armytage and hubby Richard spill their wedding secrets (Story continues after video)

Sam's tweet came as Nat told The Australian Women’s Weekly that she didn’t often socialise with the 44-year-old during their years working together, as they were in “different places” in their lives.

“We had vastly different lives, I guess,” the mum of two said. “We were in different places. She was hanging with her friends and I was spending time with my family.”