A source told the publication, “When she left Sunrise, Sam said she wanted to get away from the attention. But the only one creating the attention around her is Sam. And her accusation that Nat wanted the job ‘forever’ is so untrue. She never did.”

This comes not long after an insider told New Idea that Natalie herself was "shocked and saddened" over Sam's comments.

“She is gutted and has no idea why the snarkiness continues, even though Sam has been gone for months.”

Following an interview on KIIS FM's Kyle & Jackie Show during which she was questioned about her relationship with Natalie, Sam took to Twitter to give her final thoughts on the whole ordeal.

“Look ... I’m out. Nat’s wanted the job forever and she’s finally got it,” Sam declared. “She just needs to get on and enjoy it and forget about me ... (even though I’m unforgettable).” She then ended her tweet with the hashtag “peace out”.

Sam's response came as Nat told The Australian Women’s Weekly that she didn’t often socialise with the 44-year-old during their years working together, as they were in “different places” in their lives.

“We had vastly different lives, I guess,” the mum of two said. “We were in different places. She was hanging with her friends and I was spending time with my family.”

An insider recently told New Idea that, like Sam's tweet suggests, Nat is also ready to move on with life, explaining, “Truthfully, Nat just wants it to end and be put to bed".