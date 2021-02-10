Angela Kelly – The Queen’s Dresser

Well-known to royal fans as the author of two books about her role, Kelly's formal title is Personal Advisor to Her Majesty (The Queen's Wardrobe), which means she is the curator and designer of the Queen's clothing - and she’s also a close confidant and friend.

Hired after meeting the Queen and Prince Phillips in 1992, Angela was working as a housekeeper for the British Ambassador in Germany before becoming a dresser. These days, while she still calls the Queen "Your Majesty," she is also one of the few non-family members allowed to touch her.

"I love the Queen and everything about her," Kelly once said. "She has allowed me to become closer to her over the years. I would never overstep the mark and I remain in awe of the Queen."

Despite her boss being the most famous woman in the world, Angela says that the two have a normal relationship.

"We are two typical women. We discuss clothes, make-up, jewellery. We say, 'Would this piece of jewellery look nice with that outfit?"

Rebecca Deacon - Former personal assistant to the Duchess Of Cambridge

Rebecca was an integral part of Kate’s original royal entourage and was considered the Duchess' right-hand woman for years - her duties included organising official programmes and engagements, and ensuring Kate was briefed on who she would meet as well as keeping her up to speed with royal protocols.

She also travelled all over the world with the Cambridges, joining them on tours to Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

She left the palace in 2017, and Kate hired a new lady-in-waiting - Catherine Quinn - to be her replacement, but she also left two years later.

Maria Borrallo – Nanny for George, Charlotte and Louis

Royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo started working for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's household in March of 2014, when George was just eight months old, and made her first public appearance with the family when Will and Kate took a baby Prince George on their tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The Spaniard, who did her nanny training at Norland College in Bath, which trains thousands of childcare experts for Hollywood A-listers - is famous for her “Mary Poppins” style outfits, but according The Sun newspaper is “hard as nails”.

The paper adds that the kids are learning all the important life lessons including Spanish from their nanny, who is also trained in defensive driving and security.

Paul Burrell – Princess Diana’s former butler

Possibly the most famous ex-staffer ever to have come out of the palace, Paul Burrell was Princess Diana’s butler after beginning his career as a footman for the Queen when he was just 18, and he became a close confidante of the princess, who once described him as "her rock".

Burrell is said to have witnessed Prince Charles's secret meetings and phone calls with Camilla while he was still married to Diana.

After Diana’s death in 1997, however, it’s believed he made millions by spilling royal secrets, and he even stole items from the palace - secretly copying letters and lifting items belonging to Diana, Prince William and Prince Charles including CDs, LPs, photo albums and designer clothes.

Susan Rhodes – the Queen’s lady-in-waiting

As a lady-in-waiting, Susan Rhodes’ job mainly consist of helping the Queen collect flowers at events, attending private and personal matters, running errands and handling general correspondence - in other words, shes like a personal assistant.

During Covid 19 restrictions, Rhodes has been isolating with the 94-year-old monarch, so has been accompanying her for things like Remembrance Day celebrations as part of her “royal bubble”.

And she’s from good stock - Rhodes is married to Simon Rhodes, the son of the late Margaret Rhodes, the Queen’s best friend, cousin, bridesmaid and another lady-in-waiting herself.

