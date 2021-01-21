Royal aide Christian Jones (pictured) has quit his role ahead of Meghan Markle's trial. Getty

According to the publication, the aide, who had worked at the palace since 2018, was one of the royals' closest confidantes, particularly during COVID.

"Christian has really helped to steer them through their public-facing role during the pandemic," a source revealed. "He's helped them to grow in confidence by gently pushing them out of their comfort zone."

The 31-year-old also worked for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and, on Tuesday, the now-ex staffer was named as one of the four royal aides chosen to give evidence in the Sussexes' lawsuit against Associated Newspapers.

Kate and Will are said to have leaned on the royal aide throughout the pandemic. Getty

The aides, however, are refusing to ruffle any royal feathers and demanding to stay neutral.

"None of our clients welcomes his or her potential involvement in this litigation, which has arisen purely as a result of the performance of his or her duties in their respective jobs at the material time," the media company's lawyers wrote in a letter.

"Nor does any of our clients wish to take sides in the dispute between your respective clients. Our clients are all strictly neutral." However, the same cannot be said for Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, who called the Duchess a "liar" in court yesterday.

Four royal aides were chosen to give evidence in the Sussexes' lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, but the workers chose to stay neutral. Getty

In a witness statement that Thomas presented the court, the 76-year-old claimed that the “sorrowful” letter Meghan wrote him was actually nothing of the sort.

“The letter didn’t say she loved me,” Thomas wrote. “It showed no concern about the fact that I had suffered a heart attack.”

In his statement, Thomas also slammed an article published by People magazine called The Truth About Meghan.

“I was shocked by what it said about me,” the Duchess’ father wrote. “It was a total lie.”

It looks like Christian Jones will be happy to escape this messy affair.