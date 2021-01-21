Prince Charles (pictured) has worked tirelessly over the years to improve his dwindling popularity in the wake of his disastrous marriage to the late Princess Diana. Getty

And now, it appears the 72-year-old has been dealt another cruel blow, with his communications secretary Julian Payne allegedly walking out.

According to Express, Julian, who is credited for overhauling Charles’ diminished popularity, is reportedly leaving to become Chair of Corporate Affairs EMEA at PR firm Edelman.

While working for the Prince of Wales, it’s understood Julian was the driving force behind the future King of England’s increased presence on social media.

The Prince of Wales (left) was reportedly forced to switch off the comments on his social media accounts after he was brutally trolled. Getty

Under his guidance, Charles and Duchess Camilla’s social following soared exponentially, with the couple’s Twitter and Instagram accounts reaching more than 934K and 1.3m users respectively.

What’s more, working alongside Julian, the Prince of Wales managed to appeal to demographics in not only his chosen area of philanthropy but also among fashionistas.

And in 2018, Charles was awarded GQ’s Man of the Year for his philanthropic efforts and even launched a clothing line that was featured in British Vogue.

At the time, GQ editor Dylan Jones, who presented the heir apparent with his gong, praised Charles’ “steadfast resolve, clarity of purpose and dedication to others”.

Charles (right with Diana) was trolled after Netflix released its latest season of The Crown, which focuses on the Prince and Princess of Wales' disastrous marriage. Getty

The Prince of Wales even showcased his more relatable, humorous side during his acceptance speech, where he joked about the hefty award doubling as a trusty weapon.

“This is something I can throw at a burglar if he comes in,” Charles quipped.

Julian‘s dramatic departure comes at the same time as Camilla’s private secretary, Amanda McManus, makes her return following a year-long break.

With the help of Amanda, the Duchess has become a trusted member of the royal family, who is renowned for her efforts championing the more “unfashionable” causes.