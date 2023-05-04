19-year-old Robert Irwin, like his family members, is known for his adventurous spirit.
Raised with an ever-inquisitive mindset, his environmental passion is often emblazoned across his Instagram @robertirwinphotography.
Accompanied with an inherited Irwin sense of humour, the teen recently posted a series of snaps to reveal his unique travel hobby.
WATCH: Robert Irwin's ad campaign for Hard Yakka. Article continues after video.
The thread of five photographs depicts the youngster posing with a series of 'Robert'-themed landmarks. Whether it be an engraving, a plaque, a road, or a gravestone - if it has his name on it, he's documenting it!
Captioning his post "Roberts of the world", the Wildlife Warrior is pictured in New York City's Central Park standing in front of a statue of Scottish poet Robert Burns. Altering his position so the statue simply reads 'Robert', he glances off to the side with a slight smirk gracing his face.
Robert Irwin standing in front of a statue of Robert Burns.
Instagram
Included in the series of pictures is a gravestone for an identically named Robert Irwin.
"rip robert it’s almost like he’s still with us 💔," a commenter joked.
"Omg so sorry you passed 💔," another added.
Forget landscape photos, in Robert's camera roll, you'll most likely spot a series of 'Robert-themed' moments.
Robert at Roberts Field Airport in Redmond.
Instagram
Several fans delighted in this cheeky display with one writing, "It’s Robert’s world and the rest of us are just living in it."