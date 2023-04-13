Bindi Irwin has shared a sweet tribute to her brother Robert. Instagram

Robert was quick to comment on Bindi’s post and wrote, “Love you, Bindi!”

Fans seemed to love the wholesome post; they flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

One fan even wrote, “Your father would've been so proud of the both of you,” while another said, “So sweet, best sibling pair out there. You guys are amazing and bring so much good into the world!”

WATCH: Bindi Irwin's daughter recognises Steve Irwin

Bindi clearly enjoys posting tributes to her family members on social media. Just two weeks ago, she shared an adorable post for her daughter Grace Warrior’s 2nd birthday.

“Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives. Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul.”

Bindi celebrated her brother for National Siblings Day. Instagram

“You see wonder in everything and remind me that the world is made of magic. Being your mama is the best part of my life. I love you with my entire heart, for all of my existence,” Bindi wrote.

Prior to that, Bindi posted a loving tribute to her father Steve on what would’ve been his 61st birthday.