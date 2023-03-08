Bindi has shared that she recently underwent surgery for endometriosis. Instagram

Bindi went on to thank her family, friends, doctors and nurses for their continued support and encouragement before ending her post with:

“Things may look fine on the outside looking in through the window of someone’s life, however, that is not always the case. Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we’ll be having more children. After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family’s miracle.

“I’m aware of millions of women struggling with a similar story. There’s stigma around this awful disease. I’m sharing my story for anyone who reads this & is quietly dealing with pain & no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help. Keep searching for answers.”

Bindi also shared a link to the Endometriosis Foundation of America, a non-for-profit that strives to increase awareness around the disease as well as fund landmark endometriosis research.

Chandler Powell, Bindi’s husband, instantly commented on the post and wrote, “You are the strongest, toughest person I know. I love you and I’m so excited for this new chapter of life ❤️.”

Robert Irwin, Bindi’s younger brother, also commented. “Love you @bindisueirwin ❤️ You are amazing. Not only for your strength battling through this physical and mental turmoil, but also for having the bravery to share your journey with the world to help other women who are suffering. You’re me hero, Bindi! 🙌,” he wrote.