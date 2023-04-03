Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace just celebrated her 2nd birthday; but not the way Terri wanted her to... Instagram

“Event days celebrating family birthdays always do well at the ticket booth, and Grace is their cutest attraction yet,” the source adds.

However, the insider divulges that Bindi, 24, and Chandler, 26, “politely put their feet down”.

In the end, Australia Zoo did do “something small” but nothing quite on the scale Terri had wanted.

“Aside from it being super fun for Grace, Terri felt it also would be great for the zoo’s bottom line,” the source adds.

With Grace getting bigger every day, Bindi and Chandler have stated their intention of “splitting their time between Australia and America”. As an American expat herself, this is something Terri understands all too well.

“But as Grace blew out her candles, [Terri] couldn’t help but be a little wistful about how nice it would have been if Grace had done this at the zoo in front of all their fans.”

