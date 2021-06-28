Watch out Robert, it looks like you've got some competition. Instagram

"He didn’t actually verbalise it, he didn’t need to really. But I could just feel the respect & admiration Robert Irwin had for my animal expertise today 🐊," the weatherman wrote.



"He was probably too nervous to keep asking me questions, but he shouldn’t be. I’ll always make time to share my gift with the future generation 😐."

The post soon garnered a plethora of comments, including some from a few famous faces.

Sam Mac was recently left stranded on a mountain in New Zealand. Instagram

Bachelor alum Tim Robards was visible in the outpour, writing, "What kind of boots are they…."

Well, if this meteorology (or now, it seems, conservationist) career doesn't work out, Sam can rest assured he has a backup gig as a fashion influencer up his sleeve.

Other followers were taken by something other than Sam's boots, pointing out the uncanny resemblance between the two men.

"You two could be brothers," a fan wrote.

While Robert has currently been dealing with some family drama of his own, Sam recently got into a bit of trouble after being left stranded on a mountain in Queenstown, New Zealand.

"Sean (a Sunrise producer) and I were taking one more photo for social media purposes when we turned around and realised the chopper had taken off and left us stranded on a mountain. I'm not kidding," the 40-year-old said on his Instagram story.

Sam then shared video footage of the chopper up in the air while he and Sean frantically tried to wave it back down. In a hilarious touch, James Blunt's Goodbye My Lover played in the background.

"That's our chopper over there," Sam said in another video. "They've just taken off. Yeah really funny joke."

The chopper, of course, returned to retrieve the weatherman and producer and Sam has since spoken about the situation live on air with his co-hosts David "Kochie" Koch and Natalie Barr.