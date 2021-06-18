Sam Mac was left stranded atop a mountain while filming for Sunrise. Instagram

The weatherman took to his Instagram story to document the scary saga.

"Sean and I were taking one more photo for social media purposes when we turned around and realised the chopper had taken off and left us stranded on a mountain. I'm not kidding."

Sam then shared video footage of the chopper up in the air while he and Sean frantically tried to wave it back down. In a hilarious touch, James Blunt's Goodbye My Lover played in the background.

In the moment, however, Sam wasn't laughing so much.

Accompanying Sam in New Zealand is his girlfriend, stylist Rebecca James. Instagram

"That's our chopper over there," Sam said in another video. "They've just taken off. Yeah really funny joke."

The caption read, "I was pretty chill. Obvs."

The chopper, of course, returned to retrieve the weatherman and producer and Sam has since spoken about the situation live on air with his co-hosts David "Kochie" Koch and Natalie Barr.

"They committed to the joke," Sam said. "It was long enough for us to actually be worried. They went out of sight. It was literally just the two of us there.

"I started to think 'I'm going to have to eat his flesh', thankfully there's a lot of it. Thankfully, they came back."

Accompanying the weatherman for his work-related tour is his new girlfriend, Rebecca James. Though, the stylist missed out on all the helicopter drama.

Sam has previously revealed how the pair met during COVID through a detailed Instagram post.

"This is Bec. We were introduced on insta last year via our mutual friend @brookiechook. Bec lives in Melb, & I'm in Syd, so the Victorian border restrictions meant it was illegal for us to meet in person.

"Here's where it gets cool. We very quickly struck up a great friendship. Insta chats, phone calls, Friday zoom drinks, we spoke every single day for almost 6 months! So when restrictions eased late last year, we could finally meet in person. By this stage I felt like I knew everything about her...except if she was interested in being more than friends 🤷🏽‍♂‍

"It was so surreal sitting down for that first dinner in person. We knew each other so well, but also not at all. It's not entirely relevant to the story but I want the fact that she was 24 minutes late to be on the record.

"Bec is a business owner, marketing boss & stylist, so naturally she was drawn to my effortless sense of fashion. She makes me so happy & I'm absolutely delighted to share her with you guys."

