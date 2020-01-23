Rhonda Burchmore Ten

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman on the set of Australia Getty

"She used to complain about the blowflies and the cows mooing," Rhonda said, before doing an imitation of her demanding cows stop mooing.

After Dale asked if the Oscar-winner was a "flat-out diva", Rhonda responded: "Flat-out!"

Rhonda said she knew Nicole during their acting school days - Nicole studied at Sydney’s Phillip Street Theatre alongside Naomi Watts.

The current reality star also said the actress was "beautiful".

It's not the first insider gossip Rhonda has spilled. Last week the I’m A Celebrity star cast new light on the time entertainment guru Richard Wilkins tried to woo one of her A-lister celebrity friends.

While reflecting on her musical theatre career on Sunday, the 59-year-old told her fellow campmates she once befriended actress Brooke Shields, who was filming in Australia in the ‘90s.

Rhonda said during her time Down Under, a number of men were dying to date Brooke including the Today show star.

“Well Richard Wilkins! He was, as soon as he knew that I was [close] with Brooke he was sniffing around... sniffing around like... ‘phwoar’,” she quipped.

Richard and Brooke's connection was widely reported on at the time, with the duo said to have enjoyed a couple of dates.