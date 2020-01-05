"A few of you mightknow me from my terrible experience.It wasn't a terrible experience... itwas terrible. We didn't have fun.I'm not married anymore. But it'sfrom MAFS," he rambled, grinning ear to ear.
Kicking off the craziness straight away, the five contestants were sent off one at a time to bungee-jump off a helicopter, and – true to her word – Charlotte refused to jump.
"Just couldn't doit," she said with her feet back on solid ground.
"I don't know how any of themhave done that. You've literally gotto have a death wish. I've actuallywet myself."
That drama over, we moved on to another part of the jungle to meet the rest of the celebs who'll be roughing it over the coming weeks.
Entertainer extraordinaire Rhonda Burchmore danced her way down to the clearing, followed quickly by comedian Nikki Osborne.
"It was nice to see Rhondabecause she's lovely," Nikki quipped.
"It's nice tohave lovely people because I wasexpecting a bunch of reality TV wankers."
"Ihaven't had much sleep. Yourbreathing irritates me. If I've hada good 13-hour sleep I'll be fine."
Not much chance of that in the jungle, girl!
Erin also got real about what she'll miss most during her time in the camp.
"Do you know whatI'll miss the most? I'll miss socialmedia, but memes. Memes make yourday. I will probably get out of thejungle and I'll become a meme. Sothat will be great."
Two more comedians joined the trio – TV personality and writer TaynaHennessy, and Sri Lankan stand-up comic DilrukJayasinha – and the fivesome headed down river to face their star challenge, which featured creepy crawlies, rats, slime cannons and so much more.
The full set is here! Here's your second group of Celebs for this season of #ImACelebrityAU. Looking good @rhondaburchmore @nikkiosborneofficial @erin.alysha @dilrukj @tanhennessy 👋
We watched Erin climb into a box that filled up with water and rats, while her four new buddies were shackled to a wall and had to answer questions to win their freedom. If they got the answers wrong, they were hit with a slime cannon.
Oh, and once they were free, they had to stick their hands into boxes of scorpions, porcupines, termites... and Nikki stuck her head into a container of snakes.
So they were all, understandably, pretty damn happy to get to camp that night and meet the rest of the team – and everyone was impressed with how (ahem) luxe the camp was.
"This is not theworst," quipped Tanya.
"It's not the best but it'snot the worst."
Wonder if she'll still be saying that by the end of the show?