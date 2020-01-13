While reflecting on her musical theatre career on Sunday, the 59-year-old told her fellow campmates she once befriended actress Brooke Shields, who was filming in Australia in the ‘90s. Network 10

The showbiz queen said Brooke had seen an outfit she wore and came to ask her where she could buy it because they were similar in size and stature.

“She came back to find out where I got my jeans from and [asked if] would I go shopping with her, because we're the same height,” she added.

Rhonda explained how she and Brooke then became really close as a result of their random meeting backstage at the theatre.

I'm A Celebrity star Rhonda Burchmore has claimed that entertainment guru Richard Wilkins once tried to woo one of her A-lister celebrity friends.

“I was, like, with her every day for maybe three or four months,” she added.

She went on to say that the Blue Lagoon star had even received a phone call from pop star Michael Jackson, who was one of many men who were vying for her affection at the time.

“Michael tried to date her, and he wanted to marry her. Michael wanted an arranged marriage,” Rhonda confessed.

When asked by her fellow campmates if any Aussie blokes had taken an interest in Brooke, Rhonda admitted that Richard Wilkins was also keen to get to know her.

“Well Richard Wilkins! He was, as soon as he knew that I was [close] with Brooke he was sniffing around... sniffing around like... ‘phwoar’,” she quipped.

Richard and Brooke's connection was widely reported on at the time, with the duo said to have enjoyed a couple of dates.

Rhonda’s candid confession comes as illusionist and escapologist Paul Cosentino made his jungle debut on Sunday night.