The pair have been romantically linked since their meeting and have reportedly met up a few times while Renee spent time in Hollywood.

Now Renee is back in Australia to film The Voice, the pair have been staying in touch via FaceTime.

And it appears the blonde beauty has had her eye on the Oscar-winning actor for a long time.

“He’s one of a few true movie stars. He’s not just ridiculously beautiful but he’s got that X-factor and charm,” she said.

Sparks flew between Renee and Brad after a flirty red carpet interview. Instagram

Sparks first ignited between the pair after Brad was interviewed by the entertainment reporter at the SAG Awards red carpet in January.

During their flirty exchange, Brad gave Renee a wink and fans were quick to comment on their sizzling chemistry when Renee shared the moment on social media.

“He is totally saying he is keen,” one follower commented on social media. Another wrote: “You guys look cute together.”

Brad and Renee shared a flirty moment at SAG Awards when The Voice host interviewed the Hollywood A-lister. E!

Since then, insiders say the pair have grown close.

“Renee is very much Brad’s type: smart, beautiful, witty and strong, and he can tell she’s an incredibly talented character who’s got what it takes to go all the way in Hollywood and beyond,” the source reveals.

“He never usually opens up on the red carpet like he did to Renee, so the fact he stayed so long talking to her is proof how impressed he was.

“She was the one who called time on their interview, not the other way around, and that’s also fairly unheard of!”

