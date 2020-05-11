Kelly Rowland is returning as a judge on The Voice Australia this season. Channel Nine

“Let’s just say they would be less than happy with that decision,” an insider reveals.

“Executives have said the pay cuts had to be equal across the board. However, [it is tricky because] the judges are all on individual contracts.”

While the show appears to be forging ahead for now, behind the scenes insiders say the pay battle is exploding.

“They eventually had all of their managers step in and argue their case,” the insider dishes.

Production had kicked off on the show and they had just wrapped the ‘Battles’ stage before producers were forced to pull the plug temporarily due to the reported ongoing wage dispute.

If production stalls any longer, the popular singing show may not be able to meet the tough scheduling deadlines and may have to be further delayed past the initial premiere date of May 24.

Boy George (pictured) and Kelly Rowland famously butted heads last season. Channel Nine

Back in March, a Channel Nine spokesperson revealed production had temporarily pulled the plug on filming.

"Filming of The Voice has been temporarily postponed in the wake of the coronavirus and new government protocols," the Nine spokesperson said at the time.

"The show is still currently on track to begin airing in its originally planned time frame, which will be announced in the coming months."

