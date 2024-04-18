Rebecca Gibney has shared a message of hope. Instagram

She continued: "But while I’m lucky enough to be on this planet I plan on doing what I can to make the most of every single moment and try and spread a bit of kindness and love.

"Or what kind of example am I setting for my son (embarrassment aside) Please don’t lose hope. And in the words of the great late George Michael - You Gotta Have Faith."

Rebecca's post was met with plenty of support from her nearest and dearest industry friends.

She wants to set a positive example for her son. Instagram

The Bachelorette's Angie Kent called her "divine", adding: "So lovely to wake up and see some light on here amongst the constant reminder of pain that generally floods our feeds! Keep dancing."

Home & Away star Georgie Parker also shared the love, commenting four red heart emojis.

Holly Kingston, who won Jimmy Nicholson's season of The Bachelor, penned: "YOU GO GIRL."

Rebecca's words of hope come a month after she made a sweet sacrifice for the sake of her son.

She and her husband Richard Bell moved closer to their son. Instagram

In March, the actress revealed he and husband of 22 years, Richard Bell, had decided to sell their dream family home on New Zealand’s South Island and move north to be closer to their Wellington-based son Zac.

“We have decided to reluctantly leave our beautiful beachside home and head north – to stalk our son,” the star wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a video of the stunning Dunedin property.

“On to new adventures. Love you Dunners, thanks for being my haven. I will miss you and your beautiful people.”