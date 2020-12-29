Channel Seven

Zoe Ventoura - Then

Playing Mel, the wife of Ben Rafter, Zoe Ventoura was part of one of Australian TV's most heartbreaking scenes when she devastatingly died in a car crash after being distracted by a text message from her husband. The ratings for the episode featuring Mel's tragic death went through the roof at the time.

Instgram

Zoe Ventoura - Now

Zoe, who has since gone on to be cast in an array of projects, including a stint another iconic Aussie drama: Home and Away. She played Summer Bay doctor Alex Neilson. The actress most recently made headlines when she and husband Daniel Macpherson announced their split after five years of marriage.

Channel Seven

Rebecca Gibney - Then

In Packed To The Rafters, Rebecca Gibney played the country's favourite matriarch, Julie Rafter, who was mum to Ben, Rachel and Nathan (and later gave birth to little Ruby).

Instagram

Rebecca Gibney - Now

As one of Australia's most accomplished actresses, Rebecca is never short of a role. Since Rafters wrapped, she created and starred in Wanted (with fellow Rafters co-star Ryan Corr) and is currently playing the lead role in Halifax: Retribution, a reboot of popular 90s crime series Halifax f.p.

Are Media archive

Erik Thomson - Then

Husband to Julie and father to Ben, Rachel, Nathan and Ruby, electrician Dave Rafter was a beloved fictional family man.

Instagram

Erik Thomson - Now

Since the show ended, Dave's portrayer Erik Thomson has been keeping extremely busy. He held the lead role in Channel Seven drama 800 Words, for which he won a Best Actor Logie. He was also in 2019's Storm Boy with Geoffrey Rush and Jai Courtney while in 2020, he appeared in The Luminaries.

Channel Seven

Jessica Marais - Then

Jessica Marais' role on Rafters not only gave the actress her big break into Australian TV, it introduced her to the future father of her daughter Scout. Jessica played Rachel Rafter who struck up a romance with Jake Barton, played by James Stewart. Jessica and James' on-screen chemistry spilled over to real-life and they were briefly engaged before splitting in 2015.

Getty

Jessica Marais - Now

Jess and James continue to co-parent their daughter Scout and Jess has had a string of hits in her career. She went on to star in Love Child, The Wrong Girl and Magic City before taking a break from acting in 2018 to focus on her mental health.

Channel Seven

Hugh Sheridan - Then

Hugh Sheridan was one of the breakout stars on Packed To The Rafters portraying Ben Rafter. Audiences loved him and he racked up multiple Logie wins for the role, including Most Popular New Male Talent in 2009 and Most Popular Actor in the following years.

Instagram

Hugh Sheridan - Now

After Rafters, Hugh was a presenter on Play School and starred in INXS: Never Tear Us Apart and House Husbands. He also regularly performed with his band California Crooners. These days, Hugh can be found on the small screen in Channel Ten's new drama Five Bedrooms alongside Stephen Peacocke and Kat Stewart and regularly performs each year in Carols in the Domain.

Channel Seven

Angus McLaren - Then

Appearing on all six seasons of Packed To The Rafters (including as a guest star during season five) Angus McLaren found fame as Nathan Rafter. One of his most infamous storylines included cheating on wife Sammy (Jessica McNamee) after being caught up in the temptations of the music industry.

Are Media archive

Angus McLaren - Now

Angus went on to find a role in Aussie drama Doctor Doctor in 2017. The following year he joined Home And Away as recurring character Lance Salisbury starring alongside Penny McNamee, the real-life sister of Jessica McNamee, his former on-screen wife. In 2019, he also teamed up with ex-Rafters co-star Ryan Corr to appear in Bloom.

Channel Seven

James Stewart - Then

Playing heartthrob tradie Jake Barton, James Stewart stole Australia's hearts – and the heart of co-star Jessica Marais - from season two onwards.

Instagram

James Stewart - Now

After leaving Rafters, James popped up in Australian TV shows Hiding and Tomorrow When The War Began. In 2016, James joined Home and Away as Justin Morgan and continues to play the character four years on. On the show he met his now wife Sarah Roberts and the loved-up couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Ireland in July 2019.

Channel Seven

Ryan Corr - Then

As scrappy underdog Coby Jennings, Ryan Corr joined the Rafters family in season two as a guest star before eventually becoming a main character. Coby had a heart of gold but was notorious for getting himself into trouble.

Stan

Ryan Corr - Now

Not one to rest on his laurels, Ryan has taken on a number of acting projects both locally and internationally. Listed among his many credits is a role in Russell Crowe war movie The Water Diviner, Mary Magdalene (starring Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix) and he recently starred in acclaimed Stan mini-series Bloom. His most recent credit was another Stan Original, The Commons, alongside Joanne Froggatt.

Channel Seven

Brooke Satchwell - Then

Brooke Satchwell was a late addition to the Rafters cast, coming on board in season five. Her character Frankie worked for Dave Rafter's electrician business and shared a romance with Coby (Ryan Corr).

Channel Nine

Brooke Satchwell - Now

The former Neighbours actress is back on yet another iconic Australian TV series. Brooke was most recently seen on Channel Nine's SeaChange reboot, playing Sigrid Thorton's on-screen daughter. However, the actress admits the show's future is still up in the air.

Are Media archive

George Houvardas - Then

In the Channel Seven drama George Houvardas' character Cabo was the larrikin next door fans couldn't get enough of.

Instagram

George Houvardas - Now

George appeared in 2018's Chasing Comets and starred as Chris in 2019's Frayed. He is also set to return for the Back To The Rafters reboot.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.