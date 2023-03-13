Georgie is leaving Home & Away to star in a stage play! New Idea

Georgie has even credited the veteran actor as being a big reason why she’s hung around in Summer Bay for more than a decade.

“I’m more than happy to be anchored to such an iconic character [in Alf],” the former All Saints favourite says. “But more importantly, it means I get to do most of my scenes with Ray and that’s a huge drawcard for me to want to stay with the show.”

But despite their deep connection, Georgie is ready to spread her wings and seek out new acting challenges.

The Gold Logie winner will be taking a seven-week leave of absence to star in the stage play, Rhinestone Rex and Miss Monica, which runs at Sydney’s Ensemble Theatre in March and April.

While Georgie is the second actress to play Roo after Justine Stewart originated the role back in the ’80s, it’s not believed the part will be recast this time around. Instead, Roo will just not be seen for a few weeks until Georgie is ready to return to Summer Bay.

“I’m lucky that with Home and Away or any other TV productions I’ve been involved with, I’ve been very fortunate that I kind of put it out there – if it’s going to be long term – that I need time out for plays.”

“Channel 7 has always been very generous with letting me do that, and ask for [time off]. I just get it written into my contract,” she says.

