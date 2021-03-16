Georgie Parker is celebrating a sweet Home & Away milestone. Instagram

"First day on set 11 years ago this August 💕" Georgie wrote next to the sweet snap of herself and her co-star Ray.

Ray, of course, is currently the longest serving actor on Home & Away, having been on the show for a whopping 33 years and counting, followed closely by Lynne McGranger, who plays Irene Roberts on the show, who has been at Summer Bay for 29 years and also counting.

Georgie herself comes in at number 11, having been on the show for 11 years now.

Fans were quick to comment their delight at the sweet tribute, including some familiar faces.

Georgie currently plays Roo Stewart on the popular Soap. Channel Seven

McLeod's Daughters turned Summer Bay dweller Bridie Carter was among the slew of fans who expressed their delight.

"Two beautiful people!!!!!" Bride wrote.

Another fan added: "Absolutely adore you being on Home and Away. Can’t believe it’s been 11 years already."

"Hope there are many years to come as Roo ❤️❤️ " a third penned.

Georgie has revealed she adores working with her co-stars, including Lukas Radovich (pictured). Instagram

We don't think Roo fans should have any worries about Georgie leaving Home & Away anytime soon. In an interview with New Idea late last year, the former All Saints and A Country Practice star opened up about just how much she loves being on set.

“I adore working with Ray, Emily (Symons), Lukas (Radovich) and Belinda (Giblin),” said Georgie, adding with a smile, “It’s a very happy Stewart household!”

The actor went on to get increasingly nostalgic as she relived her top storylines over her 10 years on the show. It looks like Roo is here to stay!