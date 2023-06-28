But after appearing on national television, Angie said the criticism and cyberbullying from viewers took a toll, the blonde bombshell ultimately deciding that she needed to “enhance” her appearance even further in order to make the public and press like her more.
“What eventuated was a real-life doll of myself. As filming of [The Bachelorette] wrapped, I started seeing a practitioner who said I looked tired. This is when my love for cosmetic procedures went from a safe little freshen up to my whole face changing in a matter of a year.”
“I can’t even look back at photos of myself during that year without cringing and thinking why? Why would I allow someone to do that to me and why did I think I needed that.”
Thankfully today Angie is in a much healthier place, even joking that she is “still a stan for a cheeky bit of filler and botox,” whilst imparting some of her wisdom to readers.
“Make sure you trust your practitioner and they know what your beautiful unique feature is/are. Having the right cosmetic practitioner is a must.”
“Do your research. Know who is sticking needles in your face and taking your money.”