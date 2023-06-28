Angie says her time on The Bachelorette made her feel like she needed to have additional cosmetic work done to her face. Ten

But after appearing on national television, Angie said the criticism and cyberbullying from viewers took a toll, the blonde bombshell ultimately deciding that she needed to “enhance” her appearance even further in order to make the public and press like her more.

“What eventuated was a real-life doll of myself. As filming of [The Bachelorette] wrapped, I started seeing a practitioner who said I looked tired. This is when my love for cosmetic procedures went from a safe little freshen up to my whole face changing in a matter of a year.”

“I can’t even look back at photos of myself during that year without cringing and thinking why? Why would I allow someone to do that to me and why did I think I needed that.”

Nowadays, Angie is in a much happier place. Instagram

Thankfully today Angie is in a much healthier place, even joking that she is “still a stan for a cheeky bit of filler and botox,” whilst imparting some of her wisdom to readers.

“Make sure you trust your practitioner and they know what your beautiful unique feature is/are. Having the right cosmetic practitioner is a must.”

“Do your research. Know who is sticking needles in your face and taking your money.”