"I'm too old to be surrounded by 24 f**kwits." Instagram

The 33-year-old, who starred in Season Five of The Bachelorette Australia in 2019, reasoned that she thinks she's "too old" to be the host of such a series.

"I'm too old too. I think 20's Angie would revel in that s**t, I'd eat that s**t up. I'd be flirty, I'd be cute, I'd be fun. 30's Angie, she's in her healing girl era. She is too old to be surrounded by 24 f**kwits. Soz... to say it."

As the show's host, Abbie Chatfield guides the three female contestants through their journey. Binge/Warner Bros Australia

As the host of FBoy Island, Abbie acts as the show's mediator. As the female contestants' confidante, she's an ear to hear and a shoulder to cry on. As for the men, Abbie is very involved in the 'reformation' of the 'FBoys', not shying away from calling them out on their BS.

Angie confessed she couldn't have fulfilled such a role.

"To be around that amount of men, I would have been, like, frickin trying to clear their third eye chakras... I'd be getting out my sage! I'd be giving them free therapy, unwanted therapy," she said.

"I wouldn't have been a vibe."

Her co-host Yvie reasoned that her experience on The Bachelorette could have also deterred her from such a position.

" It may have triggered you a little bit from the 20 dudes that you had to go through."