Abbie was genuinly confused about what Amanda was sharing. TikTok

In her article, originally published in November 2019, Mia shared an exchange she and Amanda had shared when reminiscing on their fast-growing boys.

“Amanda Keller cried about this when I interviewed her recently. Her eldest son was leaving school and we commiserated over the fact that our boys’ eyes used to light up when they saw us. Our eyes still light up when we see them…it’s hard to describe the pride of watching your son grow into a man and find his way in the world.”

“But while we know they love us; their lives no longer spin around their mother as their main axis. We are not the sun around which they spun. Not anymore. It would be weird if we were. I know that. Logically.”

Amanda has two (now adult) sons - Jack and Liam. Instagram

Amanda has yet to elaborate on Abbie's very genuine question, however, followers of Abbie were quick to jump into the comments section and share their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

“Mothers try to make the sons the husband that they always wanted and then they are envious of daughters as they get to have a life different to their own,” one follower wrote.

“Cause mums love their sons but tolerate their daughters,” wrote another.

“Some moms emotionally rely on their sons. So bizarre!” said a third.

Whilst another follower wrapped it up rather eloquently with “Misogyny. Hope this helps!”

Abbie and Mia have met several times previously. MammaMia

After Abbie's TikTok went viral, Mia took to Mamamia to respond to the criticism and confusion of Abbie, and many of her followers.

"Abbie always makes me think in ways that are sometimes uncomfortable and I don't hate that," Mia started in an opinion piece published on the MammaMia website.

"While all children put up fences to keep their parents out, I still have a greater level of emotional access to my daughter, far more than I have my sons. And the reality of gradually losing that all areas access really can feel like a breakup. Not because the love you have for your kids is sexual but because it is just so, so big."

"This, I think, is why the breakup analogy is one so many women relate to because the shape of love you have for a son goes from being something completely mutual when he's small to being more lop-sided as he gets older. It changes in a way that's far more stark than the shape of your relationship with your daughter.

"For Abbie and anyone without sons, I hope I've coloured in some of the lines around the mystery of mother-son relationships and why we get so weirdly weepy about our sons in a way that we don't about our daughters."