Abbie recently shared on her podcast It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield that she is having a hard time eating because she is dealing with a lot of stress.

The influencer said, “I’m having trouble finding time to eat, and then when I find time to eat I’m having a really hard time chewing food and a really hard time swallowing. I feel extremely nauseous when I eat food … It’s also stress”.

She has also admitted to having disordered eating habits in the past but has now learned to listen to her body when it comes to exercise.

“I would run for 10kms every day with ankle weights and wrist weights so it was a punishment and rewards system. It wasn't a 'what do I feel like doing'," she explains.

"Whereas now, I wake up and I would be like 'I feel like doing yoga right now' so I'll do yoga, or I'm feeling a bit anxious, so I feel like going for a run - rather than 'I should run, to lose weight, to look better, to be more fit'.”