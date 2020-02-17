Mary is facing the past

She added that, in hindsight, having struggled with loneliness, she believes she “would have benefited from opening up more and involving others in my grief”.

Despite recently expressing delight about their children spending the next few months at a Swiss boarding school, Crown Princess Mary and husband Frederik appeared tense and downcast during a recent outing.

The couple were photographed in and around Verbier, the alpine village near the location of their children’s temporary school. But amid news that Mary will be based in Switzerland until April, while Frederik splits his time between there and Denmark, there is concern the couple could be feeling the strain.

Mary and Fred are under scrutiny

At the beginning of January, the family, including Prince Christian, 14; Princess Isabella, 12; and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 9, met with local press to answer questions about their children’s enrolment at the Lemania-Verbier International School.

The palace originally announced the children would be spending time there last year. A statement explained how Mary and Frederik wanted to “give their children the opportunity for a shared experience in an international environment”. It’s thought this time was chosen because next year, eldest son Christian will be focusing on his exams and subsequent graduation.

The children were quick to agree they were most looking forward to having skiing classes at their new school.

Nonetheless, Prince Christian told the press corps: “We are very much looking forward to getting to know a new country. And learn about schooling here in Switzerland.”

