The palace originally announced the children would be spending time there last year. A statement explained how Mary and Frederik wanted to “give their children the opportunity for a shared experience in an international environment”. It’s thought this time was chosen because next year, eldest son Christian will be focusing on his exams and subsequent graduation.

The children were quick to agree they were most looking forward to having skiing classes at their new school.

Nonetheless, Prince Christian told the press corps: “We are very much looking forward to getting to know a new country. And learn about schooling here in Switzerland.”

Princess Isabella focused on how she was hoping to get better at speaking both French and English, explaining, “Me and Christian have French at home. We will of course be better at English and French. We are very much looking forward to this.”

The Danish press are reporting Fred will only be able to join the family when his busy schedule allows, meaning the family could find themselves split across two countries for the next 10 weeks.

When asked how the family would cope with this separation, onlookers reported Mary shared a smile with her husband before replying: “We always miss each other when we are away from each other.”

With just weeks before Mary celebrates her 48th birthday, royal fans are hoping the family are soon reunited.

While the children will no doubt enjoy the experience of boarding school away from their usual routine in Copenhagen, Mary will likely be feeling at a loose end without her children or her usual busy and packed royal schedule.

The exclusive town is best known for its high-end ski resorts, but doesn’t have many other attractions apart from expensive restaurants and boutiques. It’s a popular holiday location for the rich and famous, with royals such as Prince Andrew and Fergie and celebrities including James Blunt, Bear Grylls and Richard Branson owning luxury chalets there.

Mary – and Frederik, when he’s in town – will stay in their chalet, which they purchased more than 10 years ago from their friend, Hans Karlsson.

The Swedish businessman told Danish magazine Se og Hør that the royals had paid more than $2 million for the property. Until recently the cabin was available to rent via Airbnb and a local estate agent for between $9000 and $14000 a week, with room for 10 guests.

But it’s not just their Swiss home which is eye-wateringly expensive. Tuition and board for the four royal children is set to cost more than $100,000 for their 12-week stay, according to reports.

It’s thought the children will finish their term in Switzerland on April 3 and will then return to Denmark to take part in celebrations for Queen Margrethe’s 80th birthday on April 16.

Royal commentators have long speculated that Margrethe could announce her intention to abdicate at this significant milestone. If this were to happen, these next few months in Switzerland – when they will likely be apart more than together – could be the last chance for Mary and Frederik to enjoy life before becoming king and queen of Denmark.