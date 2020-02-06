It’s a happy turn around for the royal, who has recently been mired in some rare controversy in her adopted land.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark have caused a controversy in their home country after it was revealed they secretly own a ski lodge.

The royal couple were criticised after Frederik announced in parliament last week that they were planning on spending a 12-week stay at their personal villa in Verbier, Switzerland.

According to Mail Online, parliament members were shocked to find the royal couple owned the villa at the affluent ski resort, which is often frequented by the British royal family.

Frederik apparently revealed to his colleagues that he and Mary have owned the villa for the last 10 years and rent it out when they are not there, but according to law the Danish royals must get approval before purchasing assets with their public allowance.

The Danish far-left parliamentarian party Enhedslisten reportedly hit out at the couple for keeping the fact they own such a lavish property quiet.

Member of Parliament Mai Villadsen told Danish media: ‘I was very surprised when I found out that the family does not just have such a house, they have had such a house for 10 years, without any ordinary Danes knowing about it.

‘We are the ones who pay the money so we must know about the house,’ Mai said.

The Danish royal family reportedly initially refused to comment on the matter, saying the villa was a ‘private matter’, but Mai refuted the claim.

‘I find it very difficult to see that a royal estate can be a private matter. To my knowledge, the appanage has just increased,’ Mai said.

With the drama behind her, Mary can now enjoy her birthday, and the fact she still looks so great!