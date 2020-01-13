The news Princess Mary is relocating to Switzerland with her children for three months has come as a shock to royal fans. Getty

As Mary supports the kids in Switzerland, Fred will be preparing to take on more responsibilities, with whispers continuing that his mother Queen Margrethe may soon step down.

Mary appears to also be preparing for the throne, as she recently took charge while the Queen and Fred were both away.

The palace confirmed the news in a statement: “As regent, The Crown Princess will, from now on, be able to attend to The Queen’s duties as head of state when The Queen is prevented from doing so, for example during a stay abroad.”

Mary appears to also be preparing for the throne, as she recently took charge while the Queen and Fred were both away. Getty

Mary and Frederik’s time apart comes after the Queen Margrethe was spotted out with a new man, sparking rumours the 79-year-old might be ready for love again.

The Danish royal was seen outside The National Gallery in London with a Swedish count named Gustaf Trolle-Bonde. The 76-year-old is rumoured to be the Queen’s new boyfriend.

Her husband Prince Henrik passed away in February 2018.

Despite their looming separation, Mary and Fred appeared stronger than ever as they posed alongside their kids last week. Getty

According to Danish publication Her & Nu, the couple left a Chelsea hotel together and travelled to the art gallery.

“The count is not unknown by the Danish royal house, as he was for many years a permanent fixture on the guest list when the Queen and Prince Henrik held parties,” they claimed.

For more, see this week’s New Idea – out now!