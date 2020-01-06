Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was spotted out with a new man, sparking rumours the 79-year-old might be ready for love again. Getty

According to Danish publication Her & Nu, the couple left a Chelsea hotel together and travelled to the art gallery.

“The count is not unknown by the Danish royal house, as he was for many years a permanent fixture on the guest list when the Queen and Prince Henrik held parties,” they claimed.

With Prince Frederik and Princess Mary taking on more royal duties, they would no doubt be happy to see the Queen in good spirits, as she prepares to step down from the throne.

The Danish royal was seen outside The National Gallery in London with a Swedish count named Gustaf Trolle-Bonde. The 76-year-old is rumoured to be the Queen’s new boyfriend. Getty

The sighting comes after it was revealed Mary is ready to step up, following a recent announcement she has been authorised to take on Queen Margrethe’s royal duties in her absence.

“The Crown Princess will in future be able to fulfil the Queen’s obligations as head of state, when the Queen is prevented from doing so, for example when staying abroad,” read an official statement.

That moment has arrived quicker than expected for the Tasmanian-born royal, with both Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik set to be overseas this month, from December 6-8.

The sighting comes after it was revealed Mary is ready to step up, following a recent announcement she has been authorised to take on Queen Margrethe’s royal duties in her absence. Getty

According to royal insiders, this opportunity presents a good practice run for Mary, who will take on a leading role when the 79-year-old Queen eventually abdicates.

In the absence of both the Queen and Prince Frederik, Mary will have her first taste

of her future responsibility as the queen when her husband ascends the throne.

The source adds that Princess Mary, 47, has already earned her royal mother-in-law’s blessing.

“She thinks Mary is a very strong woman who brings out the best in her son,” the royal insider said.

For more, see this week’s New Idea – out now!