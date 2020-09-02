Harry and Meghan joined in planting Forget-Me-Nots in memory of Princess Diana on the 23rd anniversary of her passing. Instagram / Assistance League of Los Angeles

There's a very good reason for the specific choice of flower.

Forget-Me-Nots were known to be Princess Diana's favourite flower, and the Forget-Me theme has rung true for Harry for many years when it comes to subtle touches and gestures he's made for his late mother.

The gorgeous flowers were Princess Diana's favourite. Instagram / Assistance League of Los Angeles

In fact, at Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding, the Prince famously picked flowers for Meghan's bouquet himself, and lo and behold, there were those uncanny Forget-Me-Nots - a sweet way to remember Diana in one of the moments he surely missed her most.

A year later, the pair also included a bed of Forget-Me-Nots in a Mother's Day tribute post, which included an image of Meghan's hands holding Archie's feet, posted on their now inactive Sussex Royal account.

Forget-Me-Nots also featured in a Mother's Day tribute, which included a photo of baby Archie's feet. Instagram

Back to present day, it's no wonder the pair's flowers of choice to plant with the children on August 31 was the gorgeous flower in question.

The pictures were shared via the Assistance League of Los Angeles, and featured Harry and Meghan getting stuck into several flower beds with the young children.

Ever stylish, Meghan was seen wearing a signature denim shirt and jeans, with her hair tied back in a low-key chic bun.

The perfect casual ensemble for getting her hands dirty in the garden.

Meghan and Harry got their hands dirty in several flower beds alongside children. Instagram / Assistance League of Los Angeles

Prince William and Duchess Catherine also likely marked the day in their own, low-key way.

The pair are understood to be remaining at their country residence of Anmer Hall, in the UK's Norfolk, with their three young children in tow.

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.