There's a very good reason for the specific choice of flower.
Forget-Me-Nots were known to be Princess Diana's favourite flower, and the Forget-Me theme has rung true for Harry for many years when it comes to subtle touches and gestures he's made for his late mother.
In fact, at Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding, the Prince famously picked flowers for Meghan's bouquet himself, and lo and behold, there were those uncanny Forget-Me-Nots - a sweet way to remember Diana in one of the moments he surely missed her most.
A year later, the pair also included a bed of Forget-Me-Nots in a Mother's Day tribute post, which included an image of Meghan's hands holding Archie's feet, posted on their now inactive Sussex Royal account.
Back to present day, it's no wonder the pair's flowers of choice to plant with the children on August 31 was the gorgeous flower in question.
The pictures were shared via the Assistance League of Los Angeles, and featured Harry and Meghan getting stuck into several flower beds with the young children.
Ever stylish, Meghan was seen wearing a signature denim shirt and jeans, with her hair tied back in a low-key chic bun.
The perfect casual ensemble for getting her hands dirty in the garden.
Prince William and Duchess Catherine also likely marked the day in their own, low-key way.
The pair are understood to be remaining at their country residence of Anmer Hall, in the UK's Norfolk, with their three young children in tow.
This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.