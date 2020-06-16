The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are leading the next generation of young royals, with their modern approach to parenting. Getty

With the birth of Prince George, it became clear the Cambridges would approach parenthood in the same way they handled their royal work: mixing modern practices with a traditional touch.

Kate Middleton is vocal about wanting her children to have outdoorsy, healthy upbringings and she often talks about how they spend time – rain or shine – outside in the fresh air.

Both Wills and Kate are also very hands-on parents and have often spoken about how they read to their children, play with them and even do craft and cook with them.

What’s more, the Cambridges are very affectionate with their children in private and public, and are often seen bending down to talk to them at the same level.

Kate has even talked about how hugs are “very important” in her household, and she is often praised for the calm but effective way she scolds her children when necessary.

Both are equally candid about the parts of parenting they find a struggle, from the isolation of early motherhood in Kate’s case to the difficulties of surviving without sleep in William’s.

In 2016, William told the BBC, “I love my children in the same way any father does, and I hope George loves me the same any son does to his father. We are very normal in that sense."

While speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate previously admitted that her parenting style is greatly influenced by her own upbringing.

“If I take the experience from my own childhood, coupled with what I know now and what I’ve learnt from the experts in the early years sector, I think there are a few things that really stand out for me,” Kate began.

“One is [the] quality of relationships – so those moments that you spend with people that are around you. I remember that from my own childhood.

"I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, cooking with us, and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences I give my children now,” she said.