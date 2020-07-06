Getty

“He wanted two children, and he wanted a girl. I knew Harry was a boy, and I didn’t tell him.”

Prince Harry was born on September 15, 1984.

Getty

It is claimed that Prince Charles’ reaction lacked enthusiasm as he was desperate to have a baby girl.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles went on to finalise their divorce in 1996, despite long having issue before then.

In 1992, it was publicly revealed that Charles and his former girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles had been engaged in an affair for years.

WATCH: Prince Charles said he was 'confused' before marrying Diana

Royals author Walter Oleksy exclusively revealed to New Idea Camilla wasn't the only 'other woman' in Charles' life.

Charles began a decade-long relationship with married Australian socialite Dale Tryon after they met at a ball in London in 1972.

Walter alleges that while all three women knew about the others, they had no choice but to “tolerate” Charles’ behaviour, which had apparently been encouraged by his father, Prince Philip.

“He told his son, ‘Have a lot of affairs before you get married.’ That was his fatherly advice.”