Princess Beatrice has opened up about her dyslexia diagnosis in a rare interview. Youtube

"As two dyslexics, we will be figuring out as parents whether or not our children have dyslexia and how best to support them," Beatrice reflected.

"But I think the most important thing that I can do is hopefully if they are lucky enough to be dyslexic as well, then I feel really grateful that we can help them with resources."

The mother of one, who is also an ambassador for Made by Dyslexia, added: "Being a part of this community, I think has given me a bit more understanding and I'd really like that for all parents."

"So actually bringing the parents into the conversation, I think is really exciting because when a parent does happen to have the news that their child is dyslexic, right now, I don't think they're getting the right support."

"We're still very early days in what we're achieving together, and it's really exciting to see how we can do the work to help the parent be the best version of themselves."

Edoardo and Beatrice wed in July, 2020. Instagram

Princess Beatrice has worked with Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre in the past and became a patron of the charity in 2013.

Speaking in a 2020 podcast for the centre, she said, "I remember one of my earliest memories was sitting in front of a Beatrix Potter book and the illustrations were so beautiful but the words meant nothing

"I was put into specialist classes and I remember the teacher looking at me and saying, ‘Why do you keep looking at me, the words are not written on my face.’"

"Dyslexia is not a pigeonhole to say you can’t do anything. It is an opportunity and a possibility to learn differently. Dyslexics have magical brains; they just process differently. Don’t feel like you should be held back by it."

Princess Beatrice spoke at the Woman for Leadership Conference in New York. Getty

Furthermore, Princess Beatrice - who is Vice-President of Partnerships and Strategy at business tech company Afiniti - believes being dyslexic can be an asset after school.

"Once you’re out of school life, that’s when a dyslexic can really excel," she told the podcast for the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre.

"When you go into a workplace your ability to think differently allows you to be more creative, it allows you to approach problems slightly differently and allows you to be a little bit more flexible.

"The entrepreneurial spirit that comes from thinking differently is a wonderful thing.

"Being diagnosed with dyslexia was the greatest thing that ever happened to me because it allowed me to become part of this community of people that really are championing young people’s education and making sure that we protect our young people in school and in life."