When news broke that Princess Beatrice and husband Edorardo Mapelli Mozzi were expecting their first child due in British autumn, it came as a pleasant surprise. But it may not have been such great news for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The official pregnancy announcement made by the Royal Family came on the same day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert and author Duncan Larcombe, said the timing of the news was no accident.

“A great deal of care is taken over the timings of major announcements such as Royal pregnancies, and it is extremely unlikely diary staff were unaware of the significance of the day for Harry and Meghan.

Duncan added: “I think it might be too strong to say this was a deliberate two fingers up at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but I’m sure that’s how it will be interpreted across the Atlantic.

“At the very least today’s announcement confirms Harry and Meghan are no longer a consideration when it comes to the daily work of the Royal family.”