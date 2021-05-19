Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together. Instagram/Benjamin Wheeler

It's been a tough year for the royals, in particular the Queen so this is news that she no doubt is more than happy to hear.

As well as being in lockdown for an extended period due to the pandemic, she's suffered the loss of her husband Prince Philip and watched on as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped controversial bombshells about the royal family in the wake of Megxit.

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot at Windsor in July 2020 surrounded by 20 of their nearest and dearest due to coronavirus restrictions.

This is the couple's first child together while Edoardo is already father to four-year-old Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot at Windsor in July 2020. Instagram/Benjamin Wheeler

