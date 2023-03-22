ITV

Prior to Anne’s visit, ASTI advised Coronation Street’s producers and writers about the plotline, which will see Daisy - played by Charlotte - attacked with acid by her stalker Justin - played by Andrew.

While there Princess Anne was given a guided tour of the entire set by Iain and John Whiston, Head of ITV in the North/MD Continuing Drama.

“Working with ASTI on this storyline has been invaluable to all of us. HRH’s patronage of the charity is clearly of huge importance to both Her Royal Highness and the charity and it was an absolute honour to have them join us at Coronation Street today,” John said of the visit.

“The visit gave both cast and colleagues the chance to discuss how they have worked together to create and portray such a delicate and important storyline, an opportunity none of us will forget,” he continued.

Also present during Anne’s visit to Coronation Street were acid attack survivor, Sammear Hussein, as well as Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Sharman Birtles MBE JP DL and Mayor of Trafford, Councillor Chris Boyes.